BJP Stages Protest Against Demolition of Riverbank Homes in Telangana

The BJP is protesting against the alleged plans by the Congress government in Telangana to demolish homes along the Musi river as part of a rejuvenation project. BJP leaders, including G Kishan Reddy, are expressing solidarity with affected residents, opposing the demolition of homes of impoverished families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a protest campaign against the Congress-led government's alleged plan to demolish homes along the Musi river in Telangana. The government claims the demolition is necessary for a rejuvenation and beautification project.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy visited Tulasi Ram Nagar, spending the night with residents to show solidarity. He engaged with locals, listening to their grievances and ensuring them of the BJP's support.

Accusing the Congress of using redevelopment as an excuse to displace the poor, Reddy insisted the BJP supports river clean-up efforts but opposes demolishing houses without fair solutions for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

