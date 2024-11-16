BJP Stages Protest Against Demolition of Riverbank Homes in Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a protest campaign against the Congress-led government's alleged plan to demolish homes along the Musi river in Telangana. The government claims the demolition is necessary for a rejuvenation and beautification project.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy visited Tulasi Ram Nagar, spending the night with residents to show solidarity. He engaged with locals, listening to their grievances and ensuring them of the BJP's support.

Accusing the Congress of using redevelopment as an excuse to displace the poor, Reddy insisted the BJP supports river clean-up efforts but opposes demolishing houses without fair solutions for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)