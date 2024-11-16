Tragedy Strikes: Rampage at Wuxi Vocational College

A violent stabbing incident unfolded at a vocational college in eastern China on Saturday, leading to the tragic deaths of eight individuals and injuries to 17 more, as confirmed by local police. The suspect, a 21-year-old former student, was reportedly aggrieved over academic failures and compensation issues.

According to the authorities, the attack occurred at Wuxi Vocational College of Arts and Technology in Yixing, within Jiangsu province. The suspect, identified as Xu, confessed to the assault after his immediate apprehension at the crime scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that Xu attacked in retaliation for failing an examination and not receiving his diploma.

Efforts are ongoing to provide medical assistance to the injured and further investigate the case. This violent episode follows closely on the heels of another tragic event in Zhuhai, where a car was driven into a crowd, resulting in 35 fatalities. Both incidents have ignited discussions about public safety and violence in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)