Left Menu

CII's Controversial Edict on VPNs Sparks Nationwide Debate

The Council of Islamic Ideology's recent ruling against using VPNs to access blocked content has ignited criticism from digital rights activists and some religious scholars. The move is seen as contradictory to privacy rights and as a misuse of technology, with critics questioning its alignment with actual Islamic teachings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-11-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 11:16 IST
CII's Controversial Edict on VPNs Sparks Nationwide Debate
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in Pakistan has come under fire following its declaration labeling the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to access blocked internet content as 'un-Islamic'. This controversial edict has drawn significant backlash from both digital rights advocates and a number of religious figures.

The CII chief, Raghib Naeemi, stated that accessing "immoral or illegal content" via VPNs is against Sharia law. Conversely, Maulana Tariq Jameel, a respected religious scholar, challenged this view, suggesting that if adult or blasphemous content access is problematic, mobile phones should be deemed un-Islamic before targeting VPNs.

Senator Allama Nasir Abbas criticized the ruling elite, accusing them of leveraging religious decrees to serve personal agendas. Meanwhile, Wahaj Siraj, CEO of Nayatel, contended that technology itself is neutral, and its ethical status depends on its use. Nighat Dad, from the Digital Rights Foundation, condemned the block on VPNs as a privacy rights violation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024