CII's Controversial Edict on VPNs Sparks Nationwide Debate

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in Pakistan has come under fire following its declaration labeling the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to access blocked internet content as 'un-Islamic'. This controversial edict has drawn significant backlash from both digital rights advocates and a number of religious figures.

The CII chief, Raghib Naeemi, stated that accessing "immoral or illegal content" via VPNs is against Sharia law. Conversely, Maulana Tariq Jameel, a respected religious scholar, challenged this view, suggesting that if adult or blasphemous content access is problematic, mobile phones should be deemed un-Islamic before targeting VPNs.

Senator Allama Nasir Abbas criticized the ruling elite, accusing them of leveraging religious decrees to serve personal agendas. Meanwhile, Wahaj Siraj, CEO of Nayatel, contended that technology itself is neutral, and its ethical status depends on its use. Nighat Dad, from the Digital Rights Foundation, condemned the block on VPNs as a privacy rights violation.

