Left Menu

New Bill to Redefine 'Offices of Profit' for MPs

The government plans to repeal an outdated law disqualifying MPs from holding profit offices, proposing new legislation aligned with modern needs. The draft bill aims to address conflicts, simplify language, and ensure participation in government schemes without disqualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:17 IST
New Bill to Redefine 'Offices of Profit' for MPs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has proposed a new piece of legislation titled the 'Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Bill, 2024.' This bill aims to modernize the disqualification criteria for Members of Parliament by replacing a 65-year-old law.

The initiative follows the recommendations of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit, helmed by Kalraj Mishra in the 16th Lok Sabha. Key features of the bill include eliminating the existing act's negative list, addressing statutory conflicts, and empowering the central government to amend related schedules via notification.

The legislative department of the law ministry seeks public opinion, emphasizing the importance of revising outdated provisions. The draft also calls for a comprehensive definition of 'offices of profit' and protects MPs engaged in schemes like the Swachh Bharat Mission from incurring disqualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024