New Bill to Redefine 'Offices of Profit' for MPs
The government plans to repeal an outdated law disqualifying MPs from holding profit offices, proposing new legislation aligned with modern needs. The draft bill aims to address conflicts, simplify language, and ensure participation in government schemes without disqualification.
- Country:
- India
The government has proposed a new piece of legislation titled the 'Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Bill, 2024.' This bill aims to modernize the disqualification criteria for Members of Parliament by replacing a 65-year-old law.
The initiative follows the recommendations of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit, helmed by Kalraj Mishra in the 16th Lok Sabha. Key features of the bill include eliminating the existing act's negative list, addressing statutory conflicts, and empowering the central government to amend related schedules via notification.
The legislative department of the law ministry seeks public opinion, emphasizing the importance of revising outdated provisions. The draft also calls for a comprehensive definition of 'offices of profit' and protects MPs engaged in schemes like the Swachh Bharat Mission from incurring disqualification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
