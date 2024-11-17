Left Menu

The Potential Impact of Trump's Second Term on Antitrust Policies

As the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the White House looms, experts anticipate a shift in antitrust policies. Under his administration, there could be an easing of restrictions on corporate mergers and a more lenient stance on Big Tech legal cases, contrasting with Biden's stricter approach.

US antitrust regulators may see their influence wane should Donald Trump win the presidency again. During Biden's tenure, regulators ramped up efforts against Big Tech, but Trump's potential return could signal a shift towards more permissive policies regarding corporate mergers and tech giants.

Elon Musk's advisory role in Trump's camp raises questions about future regulatory landscapes. Moreover, Trump's choice of Matt Gaetz as US Attorney General infuses additional uncertainty into antitrust enforcement projections, given Gaetz's mixed record with tech platforms and support for Trump-endorsed causes.

Observers foresee possible resolutions of past antitrust litigations, while proposing new mergers—such as those involving Capital One or grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons—may receive more welcoming reviews. This could usher in a dynamic period of increased deal-making under Trump's governance.

