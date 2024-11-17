Left Menu

Tragedy in Beit Lahiya: Rising Tensions in the Gaza Conflict

The conflict in Gaza intensified as an Israeli strike hit a multi-storey building in Beit Lahiya, killing dozens of Palestinians, according to local officials. The incident adds to the rising death toll since the escalation began, with civilians caught amidst ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:03 IST
Dozens of Palestinians were killed or injured in a devastating Israeli strike on a multi-storey residential building in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, medics reported to Reuters on Sunday. The attack has left the region grappling with an alarming escalation of violence.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office claims that 72 individuals have lost their lives in the strike, which affected housing for six families. Israeli forces have not commented on these figures, often contesting Hamas's reported statistics. The strike is part of a broader campaign against Hamas militants.

This strike comes amidst a backdrop of continued air strikes and ground offensives in Gaza. Earlier, an airstrike in the Bureij camp resulted in at least 10 casualties, further exacerbating local tensions. Efforts by Qatar to mediate a ceasefire have stalled, and both sides, Israel and Hamas, remain entrenched in their positions.

