Fraudster Zubair Rashid Ganie Nabbed: A Breakthrough in Justice

Zubair Rashid Ganie, wanted in multiple fraud and evasion cases with 45 non-bailable warrants, was arrested in Baramulla district. His arrest marks a significant step for Sopore Police in apprehending criminals. Ganie, who defrauded many under the guise of business deals, evaded capture for a long time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:15 IST
Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, police arrested Zubair Rashid Ganie, a fugitive facing multiple fraud charges, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Authorities had issued 45 non-bailable warrants for his arrest.

Ganie, a Rohama Rafiabad native, orchestrated fraudulent schemes across the valley, duping individuals under the guise of legitimate business transactions, a police officer reported.

The arrest represents a remarkable success in Sopore Police's ongoing crackdown on wanted criminals in the region, highlighting their commitment to ensure justice prevails, as noted by the responsible officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

