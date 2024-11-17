Fraudster Zubair Rashid Ganie Nabbed: A Breakthrough in Justice

In a major breakthrough, police arrested Zubair Rashid Ganie, a fugitive facing multiple fraud charges, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Authorities had issued 45 non-bailable warrants for his arrest.

Ganie, a Rohama Rafiabad native, orchestrated fraudulent schemes across the valley, duping individuals under the guise of legitimate business transactions, a police officer reported.

The arrest represents a remarkable success in Sopore Police's ongoing crackdown on wanted criminals in the region, highlighting their commitment to ensure justice prevails, as noted by the responsible officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)