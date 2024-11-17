Left Menu

India and Nigeria Forge Stronger Ties in Strategic Partnership

India is enhancing its strategic partnership with Nigeria, focusing on defense, energy, and trade, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The partnership emphasizes collaboration against global challenges, Indian community welfare, and delivering flood relief, with significant past progress in bilateral agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:58 IST
India has underscored its commitment to building a robust strategic partnership with Nigeria, as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday. The focus is set on collaborations in defense, energy, and trade, as well as tackling shared challenges such as terrorism and piracy.

Modi's visit to Nigeria, marked by a ceremonial welcome, is the first by an Indian prime minister in 17 years. Highlighting the Indian expatriate community's significance in Nigeria, Modi extended gratitude for their welfare and announced India's provision of 20 tonnes of flood relief supplies.

The meeting also acknowledged the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 as a momentous event. Following talks, both nations are anticipated to cement new agreements, continuing a legacy of cooperation that traces back to the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1958 and significant investments in Nigeria's manufacturing sector by over 200 Indian companies.

