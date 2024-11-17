India and Nigeria Forge Stronger Ties in Strategic Partnership

India has underscored its commitment to building a robust strategic partnership with Nigeria, as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday. The focus is set on collaborations in defense, energy, and trade, as well as tackling shared challenges such as terrorism and piracy.

Modi's visit to Nigeria, marked by a ceremonial welcome, is the first by an Indian prime minister in 17 years. Highlighting the Indian expatriate community's significance in Nigeria, Modi extended gratitude for their welfare and announced India's provision of 20 tonnes of flood relief supplies.

The meeting also acknowledged the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 as a momentous event. Following talks, both nations are anticipated to cement new agreements, continuing a legacy of cooperation that traces back to the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1958 and significant investments in Nigeria's manufacturing sector by over 200 Indian companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)