Tragic End: Teacher's Unexpected Demise Sparks Investigation

A 42-year-old teacher from a renowned coaching institute in Landmark City passed away on Sunday following an alleged suicide attempt, according to local police. The educator, Hament Choudhary, succumbed to his injuries two days after being admitted to a private hospital.

The tragic incident unfolded when Choudhary was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his flat on Thursday night. Family members reportedly intervened in time to take him down. Despite their efforts, Choudhary suffered from severe hemorrhaging and was rushed to the hospital, where he received treatment for a critical period before his death on Sunday morning.

With no suicide note recovered, police have launched an investigation to determine the cause behind the apparent suicide. A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to explore all possible angles surrounding Choudhary's death. Meanwhile, his body has been handed over to his family following a post-mortem examination.

