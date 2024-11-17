Fatal Strike in Beirut: Hezbollah's Media Chief Killed

In a significant escalation, an Israeli airstrike in the densely packed Ras al-Nabaa district of Beirut has claimed the life of Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammad Afif. The incident was reported by two Lebanese security sources, though Hezbollah has not confirmed the casualty.

The Israeli military, when approached for comments, chose not to respond. The building targeted reportedly housed the offices of the Ba'ath Party, according to Ali Hijazi, head of the party in Lebanon, who informed Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed of Afif's presence in the structure during the strike.

The Lebanese health ministry reported one fatality and three injuries resulting from the attack. Emergency services rushed to the scene amidst gunfire used to dissuade crowds from gathering near the site of the attack. This tragic event adds to the growing tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)