Left Menu

Fatal Strike in Beirut: Hezbollah's Media Chief Killed

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa district resulted in the death of Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammad Afif. The building hit housed the Ba'ath Party offices. The attack killed one person and injured three others. The Israeli military refrained from commenting on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:44 IST
Fatal Strike in Beirut: Hezbollah's Media Chief Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, an Israeli airstrike in the densely packed Ras al-Nabaa district of Beirut has claimed the life of Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammad Afif. The incident was reported by two Lebanese security sources, though Hezbollah has not confirmed the casualty.

The Israeli military, when approached for comments, chose not to respond. The building targeted reportedly housed the offices of the Ba'ath Party, according to Ali Hijazi, head of the party in Lebanon, who informed Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed of Afif's presence in the structure during the strike.

The Lebanese health ministry reported one fatality and three injuries resulting from the attack. Emergency services rushed to the scene amidst gunfire used to dissuade crowds from gathering near the site of the attack. This tragic event adds to the growing tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024