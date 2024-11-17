Hidden Camera Scandal Rocks Inter-College

A 17-year-old boy has been accused of installing a hidden camera in the women's washroom at an Inter-College in Sonbhadra, police revealed on Sunday. The boy's father has been detained for questioning as authorities probe the incident further.

Authorities responded to a complaint lodged on Saturday, which detailed the discovery of a concealed camera in the women's restroom. During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect's home shared a wall with the washroom, facilitating the alleged installation of the camera, police reported.

It was a female student who initially found the camera and alerted the school administration, leading to police involvement. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with suspicion of a college employee's involvement also under scrutiny as the investigation progresses.

