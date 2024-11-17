Left Menu

Hidden Camera Scandal Rocks Inter-College

A 17-year-old boy is accused of installing a camera in a women's washroom at a college in Sonbhadra. Police have detained his father for questioning, suspecting involvement of others. A complaint led to registering a case under relevant legal sections as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonebhadra | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:41 IST
Hidden Camera Scandal Rocks Inter-College
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy has been accused of installing a hidden camera in the women's washroom at an Inter-College in Sonbhadra, police revealed on Sunday. The boy's father has been detained for questioning as authorities probe the incident further.

Authorities responded to a complaint lodged on Saturday, which detailed the discovery of a concealed camera in the women's restroom. During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect's home shared a wall with the washroom, facilitating the alleged installation of the camera, police reported.

It was a female student who initially found the camera and alerted the school administration, leading to police involvement. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with suspicion of a college employee's involvement also under scrutiny as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024