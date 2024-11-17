Gadkari Accuses Congress of Twisting Constitution: Calls for Unified Politics
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticized the past amendments to the Constitution made by the Congress during the Emergency. He emphasized the importance of preserving democratic values and avoiding divisive politics. Addressing concerns about fear-mongering among Muslims, he called for a unified approach focusing on development and support for all communities.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while campaigning for BJP candidate Ram Shinde, lashed out at the Congress for allegedly undermining the Constitution during the Emergency. He emphasized the inviolability of the fundamental principles outlined by Dr Ambedkar, citing the Keshavananda Bharati case as a cornerstone of constitutional protection.
Gadkari accused the Congress of distorting the Constitution when Indira Gandhi's election was declared invalid, leading to the imposition of the Emergency. He condemned the party's fear-mongering tactics among Muslims, asserting that BJP's policies are inclusive, as seen in schemes like Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Yojana.
Calling for a rejection of casteist and communal politics, Gadkari urged voters to focus on development and unity. He likened political choice to selecting skilled professionals regardless of caste or religion, underlining the need for merit-based decisions.
