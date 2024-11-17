Left Menu

Empowering Justice: NALSA's Mission to Aid the Marginalized

Supreme Court Judge Justice B R Gavai highlighted the role of legal services in empowering marginalized communities at a regional conference. The event showcased initiatives like NALSA's legal aid clinics, the launch of a victim care system, and innovations to enhance access to justice for vulnerable groups.

  • India

Supreme Court Judge and NALSA Executive Chairman Justice B R Gavai emphasized the crucial role of legal services in empowering marginalized communities at a regional conference held at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy.

Justice Gavai underscored the importance of Article 39A in ensuring free legal aid for society's needy, safeguarding their access to justice. The conference, themed 'Empowering the Marginalized and a Step Towards Social Justice,' unveiled several significant initiatives.

These included NALSA's Standard Operating Procedures for legal aid clinics in prisons and innovative programs like the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System. The launch of the 'Scheme of Victim Care and Support System' marked a major step in providing comprehensive support to crime victims, alongside technological advances to enhance legal access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

