Tragic Murder in Pakistan: Family Feud Turns Deadly

In a tragic incident in Punjab, Pakistan, Zara Qadir, a pregnant woman in her 20s, was murdered and dismembered by her mother-in-law and accomplices, citing suspicions of witchcraft and financial disputes. The police arrested four individuals in connection with the crime.

In a disturbing turn of events, Zara Qadir, a young pregnant woman from Punjab, Pakistan, became the tragic victim of a gruesome murder allegedly orchestrated by her mother-in-law, Sughran Bibi, and three other accomplices. Police reported the incident in Daska, Sialkot, located about 100 km from Lahore.

Zara, who was in her 20s, disappeared last week, raising alarm among her family members. Tragically, a police search led to the discovery of Zara's dismembered body, divided among three sacks, which confirmed her untimely demise. The victim, whose father is a police officer, was married to Qadir Ahmad, with whom she also shared a young son.

According to police reports, Sughran Bibi, in a confessional statement, justified the heinous act by citing suspicions of Zara's involvement in witchcraft and resenting financial matters as primary motives. The suspects are facing serious charges as the community reels from the shock of this brutal killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

