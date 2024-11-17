India and Nigeria Forge a New Chapter in Strategic Partnership

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of India's strategic partnership with Nigeria during a high-profile visit to Abuja. The meeting with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu focused on enhancing bilateral ties, targeting pivotal sectors such as defense, trade, energy, and agriculture.

During the discussions, Modi and Tinubu reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism, piracy, and radicalization, aligning efforts to address challenges faced by the Global South. Modi offered India's expertise in areas like agriculture and digital transformation, while Tinubu appreciated India's development cooperation.

The visit marks the first by an Indian prime minister in 17 years, and it resulted in the signing of three Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) in cultural exchange, customs cooperation, and survey collaboration. The leaders expressed optimism for stronger collaboration in various sectors, signaling a new chapter in India-Nigeria relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)