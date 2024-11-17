Fatal Strike: Hezbollah's Media Chief Killed in Beirut Attack

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a building in Beirut, claiming the life of Mohammad Afif, Hezbollah's media relations chief, according to two Lebanese security sources. Despite a lack of immediate confirmation from Hezbollah, the strike has heightened tensions in the region.

The attack hit the Ras al-Nabaa district, where many displaced residents from southern Beirut had sought refuge. Notably, there was no prior evacuation order from the Israeli military spokesperson before the strike.

The building targeted housed offices of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party. Lebanese media later confirmed Afif's death through visuals of the damaged structure. Afif had played a significant role as a media advisor and in managing Hezbollah's Al-Manar television station.

(With inputs from agencies.)