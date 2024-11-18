Hezbollah's Media Chief Killed in Rare Israeli Strike on Beirut

Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a central Beirut building on Sunday, confirming a rare targeting of senior Hezbollah figures by Israel. The attack, acknowledged by Israel, has sparked intensified tensions between the two entities.

This escalation comes amidst ongoing hostilities, with Hezbollah and Israel exchanging consistent fire since October 2023. Israel's efforts have primarily focused on southern Beirut suburbs, regions identified as Hezbollah strongholds. The broader conflict's toll has been staggering, with thousands killed and injured on both sides.

In addition to Hezbollah personnel, the conflict has claimed the lives of Lebanese soldiers. In the latest incidents, strikes on the southern town of Al-Mari resulted in fatalities among Lebanese troops. The spiraling violence underscores the volatile situation along the Israel-Lebanon frontier.

