Hezbollah's Media Chief Killed in Rare Israeli Strike on Beirut

Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammad Afif, was killed by an Israeli strike in Beirut, marking a rare targeting of a senior non-military Hezbollah official. The incident forms part of a broader military conflict where Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire, resulting in significant casualties on both sides.

Updated: 18-11-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 03:24 IST
Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a central Beirut building on Sunday, confirming a rare targeting of senior Hezbollah figures by Israel. The attack, acknowledged by Israel, has sparked intensified tensions between the two entities.

This escalation comes amidst ongoing hostilities, with Hezbollah and Israel exchanging consistent fire since October 2023. Israel's efforts have primarily focused on southern Beirut suburbs, regions identified as Hezbollah strongholds. The broader conflict's toll has been staggering, with thousands killed and injured on both sides.

In addition to Hezbollah personnel, the conflict has claimed the lives of Lebanese soldiers. In the latest incidents, strikes on the southern town of Al-Mari resulted in fatalities among Lebanese troops. The spiraling violence underscores the volatile situation along the Israel-Lebanon frontier.

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

