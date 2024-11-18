Drone Skirmishes on the Russia-Ukraine Border: The Night Assault on Bryansk

In an escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian forces initiated a drone offensive targeting the Bryansk region, which lies along the Russian border.

According to regional governor Alexander Bogomaz, air defense units successfully neutralized 26 drones launched from Ukrainian territory, demonstrating the heightened military tensions in the area.

Governor Bogomaz communicated through the Telegram app, assuring residents that air defense efforts are continuing to safeguard the region, though he provided limited additional information.

