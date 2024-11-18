Left Menu

Global Tension and Alliances: A World News Recap

A summary of world news briefs includes Hezbollah's media chief killed by Israeli airstrike, U.S. policy shift allowing Ukraine to use American weapons against Russia, Xi Jinping's final talks with Joe Biden, and other geopolitical developments including climate finance consensus at the G20 in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 05:25 IST
Global Tension and Alliances: A World News Recap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Lebanese Hezbollah's media relations head, Mohammad Afif, was killed in an Israeli strike in central Beirut. The attack targets a senior Hezbollah figure, signaling a rare focus on individuals without explicit military roles.

The U.S. administration has shifted its stance by permitting Ukraine to utilize American weapons for operations within Russia. A strategic decision that could further escalate the Ukraine-Russia conflict, this policy change has sparked concerns among Russian lawmakers who suggest it may lead to global conflict.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are underway as Chinese President Xi Jinping engages in discussions with President Joe Biden, marking the end of their collaborative era. The talks, occurring alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru, covered a range of issues from cybercrime to trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024