Russia's Air Defence Thwarts Drone Threat to Moscow

Russia's air defence successfully neutralized two drones approaching Moscow overnight, with no reported casualties or damage. Russian Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the incident on social media, while Ukraine, often targeting Russian military infrastructure in retaliation, has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's air defence units have intercepted and destroyed two drones that were heading towards Moscow overnight. This information was shared early on Monday by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on his Telegram channel.

Sobyanin stated that preliminary assessments found no damage or casualties at the site where debris from the drones fell. However, Reuters could not independently verify this report.

The absence of immediate comments from Ukraine underscores the ongoing tension. Kyiv frequently targets Russian infrastructure in response to Moscow's military actions against Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

