Russia's Air Defence Thwarts Drone Threat to Moscow

Russia's air defence units have intercepted and destroyed two drones that were heading towards Moscow overnight. This information was shared early on Monday by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on his Telegram channel.

Sobyanin stated that preliminary assessments found no damage or casualties at the site where debris from the drones fell. However, Reuters could not independently verify this report.

The absence of immediate comments from Ukraine underscores the ongoing tension. Kyiv frequently targets Russian infrastructure in response to Moscow's military actions against Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)