Mystery in Thane: Boy Vanishes from Ramnagar
A young boy has gone missing from Thane's Ramnagar locality. Last seen near his home, the child disappeared on Sunday morning, prompting a frantic search by his parents. Police have registered a kidnapping case and are actively searching for the missing child.
A distressing incident has unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a three-and-half-year-old boy has gone missing, according to police reports on Monday.
The child was last spotted playing near his residence in Ramnagar, Bhiwandi, on Sunday morning. His disappearance sparked a frantic search initiated by his worried parents.
The authorities have registered a case under section 137 (2) for kidnapping in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and an extensive search operation is currently underway to locate the missing boy.
