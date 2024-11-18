Mystery in Thane: Boy Vanishes from Ramnagar

A distressing incident has unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a three-and-half-year-old boy has gone missing, according to police reports on Monday.

The child was last spotted playing near his residence in Ramnagar, Bhiwandi, on Sunday morning. His disappearance sparked a frantic search initiated by his worried parents.

The authorities have registered a case under section 137 (2) for kidnapping in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and an extensive search operation is currently underway to locate the missing boy.

(With inputs from agencies.)