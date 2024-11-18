Left Menu

Mystery in Thane: Boy Vanishes from Ramnagar

A young boy has gone missing from Thane's Ramnagar locality. Last seen near his home, the child disappeared on Sunday morning, prompting a frantic search by his parents. Police have registered a kidnapping case and are actively searching for the missing child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:14 IST
A distressing incident has unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a three-and-half-year-old boy has gone missing, according to police reports on Monday.

The child was last spotted playing near his residence in Ramnagar, Bhiwandi, on Sunday morning. His disappearance sparked a frantic search initiated by his worried parents.

The authorities have registered a case under section 137 (2) for kidnapping in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and an extensive search operation is currently underway to locate the missing boy.

