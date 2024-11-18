Decisive Moment in Ukraine-Russia Conflict: U.S. Weapon Use
Polish President Andrzej Duda highlighted the U.S. president's decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons against Russia, labeling it as potentially decisive in the ongoing war. Duda emphasized the importance of this move, which reinforces the West's unwavering support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.
In a significant development, Polish President Andrzej Duda has described the U.S. president's decision to allow Ukraine to deploy U.S.-manufactured weapons against Russia as potentially transformative.
Speaking to journalists on Monday, Duda stressed that such a move underscores America's unwavering resolve, reinforcing Ukraine's position against Russian offensives.
Duda further stated that this shows Russia that Ukraine has solid backing, potentially altering the trajectory of the ongoing conflict between these neighboring nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
