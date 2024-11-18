Left Menu

Decisive Moment in Ukraine-Russia Conflict: U.S. Weapon Use

Polish President Andrzej Duda highlighted the U.S. president's decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons against Russia, labeling it as potentially decisive in the ongoing war. Duda emphasized the importance of this move, which reinforces the West's unwavering support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:23 IST
Decisive Moment in Ukraine-Russia Conflict: U.S. Weapon Use
Andrzej Duda Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a significant development, Polish President Andrzej Duda has described the U.S. president's decision to allow Ukraine to deploy U.S.-manufactured weapons against Russia as potentially transformative.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Duda stressed that such a move underscores America's unwavering resolve, reinforcing Ukraine's position against Russian offensives.

Duda further stated that this shows Russia that Ukraine has solid backing, potentially altering the trajectory of the ongoing conflict between these neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024