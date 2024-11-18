Bihar Bridge Collapse Concerns Reach Supreme Court
The Supreme Court gives Bihar government a final opportunity to respond to a PIL about bridge safety, as recent collapses raise alarms. The PIL seeks a structural audit and expert panel evaluation. The bridges' poor condition is linked to Bihar's susceptibility to flooding and monsoon rains.
The Supreme Court has given the Bihar government a final chance to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the precarious state of bridges in the region, following several recent collapses. This directive comes as the state prepares for a hearing on February 15, 2025.
Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar have extended the same order to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in response to the PIL filed by lawyer Brajesh Singh. The court is considering news reports and documents highlighting the hazardous conditions of many Bihar bridges.
The PIL calls for a thorough structural audit and the establishment of an expert panel to assess which bridges require repair or demolition. Recent incidents, exacerbated by Bihar's flood-prone geography and monsoon deluges, underscore the urgency for governmental intervention and real-time bridge monitoring.
