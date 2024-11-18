Coastal Shield: Sea Vigil 2024 Fortifies India's Maritime Security

The Southern Naval Command is set to coordinate the Coastal Defence Exercise 'Sea Vigil 2024' in Kerala and Lakshadweep this week, Navy officials announced on Monday. The exercise, now in its fourth edition, is led by Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, the top commander for Southern Naval Command and Coastal Defence in the South.

Orchestrated by the Indian Navy, the event will witness participation from 16 central and state agencies, such as the Coast Guard and Kerala Police, among others. The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is particularly making its debut in the exercise this year, marking a notable development.

Launched in 2009 following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Sea Vigil 2024 aims to enhance the country's coastline defenses against sea-based threats. The exercise covers security boosts for critical assets like ports and oil rigs, ensuring the safety of coastal populations with involvement from multiple maritime and intelligence agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)