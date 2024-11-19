Landmark Verdict: Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Activists in Historic Trial

In a landmark case, Hong Kong's High Court sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to prison terms ranging up to ten years. The national security trial, considered historic, has significantly impacted the city's democracy movement and garnered international criticism.

Key figure Benny Tai, a former legal scholar, received a ten-year sentence. The charges stemmed from organizing an unofficial primary election in 2020, which prosecutors alleged plotted governmental disruption.

The U.S. condemned the trial as politically motivated, demanding the activists' release, while Hong Kong officials maintained that the security laws were imperative to restore post-2019 protest order.

(With inputs from agencies.)