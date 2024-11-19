Kyiv's Strike: The Battle Intensifies
Kyiv's military struck a large Russian weapons depot near Karachev in the Bryansk region, over 110 km from Ukraine's border. Following the attack, 12 secondary explosions occurred, highlighting ongoing tensions. Russia's defense ministry reported the downing of 16 Ukrainian drones in the region during the strikes.
On Tuesday, Kyiv's military announced a significant assault on a large Russian weapons depot near Karachev, located over 110 kilometers from Ukraine's border in the Bryansk region.
The offensive triggered a series of 12 secondary explosions, according to the Ukrainian military's general staff, who shared a statement via the Telegram app. They emphasized ongoing efforts to dismantle ammunition depots to curb the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry reported the destruction of 16 Ukrainian drones in Bryansk, suggesting heightened aerial activities. Though Kyiv gained permission from the White House for striking deep within Russia using U.S-supplied arms, it's unclear if these were utilized in the recent attack on Karachev.
(With inputs from agencies.)
