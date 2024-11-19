Strengthened U.S.-Philippines Alliance Amid Regional Tensions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held a phone call to affirm their commitment to fortifying the alliance between their nations. This move aims to counter China's assertive policies in the region, highlighting strong defense ties amidst ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
During a key phone call, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reiterated their commitment to strengthening the alliance between their two nations.
The conversation emphasized the importance of collaboration in defense, particularly as both countries face security challenges posed by a rising China. Under Marcos's leadership, Manila has revitalized its defense ties with Washington.
With ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea, this robust relationship is deemed essential. The Mutual Defense Treaty notably underscores the U.S.'s promise to safeguard the Philippines against armed threats in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- U.S.
- alliance
- defense
- South China Sea
- summit
- regional tensions
- Marcos
- Trump
- security
ALSO READ
Myanmar Junta Leader Heads to China for Regional Summits
India to Lead Delegation at 10th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Brazil
UAE Steers Oil Summit Amid Political Tensions and Price Fluctuations
Escalating Tensions: Malaysia's Reef Dispute with Vietnam Unfolds in the South China Sea
India Affiliate Summit 2024: Pioneering Affiliate Marketing Growth