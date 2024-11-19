Strengthened U.S.-Philippines Alliance Amid Regional Tensions

During a key phone call, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reiterated their commitment to strengthening the alliance between their two nations.

The conversation emphasized the importance of collaboration in defense, particularly as both countries face security challenges posed by a rising China. Under Marcos's leadership, Manila has revitalized its defense ties with Washington.

With ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea, this robust relationship is deemed essential. The Mutual Defense Treaty notably underscores the U.S.'s promise to safeguard the Philippines against armed threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)