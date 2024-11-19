Contractor Accuses Former MLA of Fraud in PWD Contracts

A contractor has accused former Gagret MLA Chaitanya Sharma and two others of defrauding him of Rs 8 lakh under false promises of securing Public Works Department contracts. The contractor, Surendra Kumar Bhola, lodged a complaint alleging criminal conspiracy, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

Bhola detailed that in January 2024, Sharma directed him to two associates, Mahesh Yadav and Harshit Tiwari. On February 1, 2024, Bhola allegedly paid Rs 8 lakh, including a bank transfer and cash, but received no PWD contract or refund.

Sharma has denied the allegations, attributing them to political rivalries, and announced plans to file a defamation lawsuit. He urged police to conduct a detailed investigation, asserting that he has not received any money.

