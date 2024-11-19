Left Menu

Qatar Clarifies Stance on Hamas Office in Doha

Qatar's foreign ministry clarified that the Hamas political office in Doha has not been closed permanently. The statement comes amid reports suggesting otherwise. Qatari spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari stated that while the Hamas negotiating team leaders are not currently in Doha, the status of the office remains unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:19 IST
Qatar Clarifies Stance on Hamas Office in Doha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar has confirmed that the political office of the Palestinian Hamas group in Doha has not been permanently shut, dispelling recent rumors and reports to the contrary.

Spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry, Majed Al-Ansari, categorically stated on Tuesday that the office remains operational, though its leaders are not presently in the city.

This announcement aims to provide clarity amidst a swirl of speculation about the office’s status, reiterating Qatar's position on maintaining its diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024