Qatar Clarifies Stance on Hamas Office in Doha
Qatar's foreign ministry clarified that the Hamas political office in Doha has not been closed permanently. The statement comes amid reports suggesting otherwise. Qatari spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari stated that while the Hamas negotiating team leaders are not currently in Doha, the status of the office remains unchanged.
Qatar has confirmed that the political office of the Palestinian Hamas group in Doha has not been permanently shut, dispelling recent rumors and reports to the contrary.
Spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry, Majed Al-Ansari, categorically stated on Tuesday that the office remains operational, though its leaders are not presently in the city.
This announcement aims to provide clarity amidst a swirl of speculation about the office’s status, reiterating Qatar's position on maintaining its diplomatic engagements.
