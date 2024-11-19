Left Menu

Manipur Restricts Internet Amidst Rising Violence: A Partial Reversal

The Manipur government has conditionally restored broadband services following a suspension imposed due to escalating violence. While mobile internet remains restricted, the decision was made to alleviate hardships faced by residents and essential institutions. The initial suspension aimed to curb the spread of inflammatory content in seven affected districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)
  • India

The Manipur government has partially lifted its internet suspension, allowing broadband services to resume under strict conditions. This decision comes three days after the initial ban, which was intended to quell unrest and prevent the spread of provocative content in seven districts.

The government's order, detailed by Home Commissioner N Ashok Kumar, maintains the ban on mobile internet, acknowledging the disruption caused to essential services and remote workers. Officials believe that restoring broadband will help alleviate these challenges while still mitigating risks associated with mobile data.

The restrictions, imposed on November 16 in districts including Imphal East and West and Churachandpur, were a response to escalating violence. Although lifted partly, the administration's cautious approach reflects ongoing concerns about public safety and potential law and order issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

