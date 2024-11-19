Shining a Light on Transparency: New Guidelines for Diamond Sector

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is poised to introduce new guidelines aimed at bolstering transparency and accountability within the diamond industry. The guidelines will ensure that all diamonds are explicitly labelled and certified, prohibiting the use of misleading terminology that could confuse consumers.

To formulate these guidelines, the CCPA held a stakeholder consultation meeting chaired by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare. This meeting brought together key industry stakeholders to deliberate on appropriate terminology for diamonds, addressing critical concerns about the lack of standardization and adequate disclosure practices within the sector.

The initiative aims to tackle consumer confusion and unethical practices, particularly in differentiating between natural and lab-grown diamonds. The guidelines will mandate explicit labelling and certification, prohibit misleading terms for lab-grown products, and establish accreditation systems for diamond testing laboratories to regulate and standardize practices, curbing unregulated entities.

