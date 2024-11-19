Left Menu

Shining a Light on Transparency: New Guidelines for Diamond Sector

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) plans to release guidelines to enhance transparency in the diamond sector. This aims to ensure explicit labelling and certification of diamonds, addressing consumer protection concerns and prohibiting misleading terms. Stakeholder consultations stress ethical marketing and consistent terminology in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:06 IST
Shining a Light on Transparency: New Guidelines for Diamond Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is poised to introduce new guidelines aimed at bolstering transparency and accountability within the diamond industry. The guidelines will ensure that all diamonds are explicitly labelled and certified, prohibiting the use of misleading terminology that could confuse consumers.

To formulate these guidelines, the CCPA held a stakeholder consultation meeting chaired by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare. This meeting brought together key industry stakeholders to deliberate on appropriate terminology for diamonds, addressing critical concerns about the lack of standardization and adequate disclosure practices within the sector.

The initiative aims to tackle consumer confusion and unethical practices, particularly in differentiating between natural and lab-grown diamonds. The guidelines will mandate explicit labelling and certification, prohibit misleading terms for lab-grown products, and establish accreditation systems for diamond testing laboratories to regulate and standardize practices, curbing unregulated entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024