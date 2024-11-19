Left Menu

Diplomatic Dynamics: Hamas Office Drama in Doha

The Hamas political office in Doha remains open, says Qatar's foreign ministry, contradicting reports of U.S. pressure to close it. This office exists solely for mediation in the Gaza war. Qatar emphasizes its ongoing collaboration with international partners for peace, despite facing negotiation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:15 IST
Diplomatic Dynamics: Hamas Office Drama in Doha
paramilitary forces Image Credit:

The Hamas political office in Doha has not been closed permanently, according to a statement made by Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari on Tuesday. This comes amid reports, earlier this month, of U.S. pressure on Qatar to expel the group.

Al-Ansari clarified that the office's purpose is to aid mediation processes aiming to resolve the ongoing Gaza war. He refuted any rumors about its closure unless an official announcement is made by the Qatari authorities themselves.

Despite numerous mediation attempts by Qatar, alongside the United States and Egypt, to address the Israel-Hamas conflict, progress has stalled. Qatar has also warned both Israel and Hamas that their mediation role is conditional on commitments to serious talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024