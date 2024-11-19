Diplomatic Dynamics: Hamas Office Drama in Doha

The Hamas political office in Doha has not been closed permanently, according to a statement made by Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari on Tuesday. This comes amid reports, earlier this month, of U.S. pressure on Qatar to expel the group.

Al-Ansari clarified that the office's purpose is to aid mediation processes aiming to resolve the ongoing Gaza war. He refuted any rumors about its closure unless an official announcement is made by the Qatari authorities themselves.

Despite numerous mediation attempts by Qatar, alongside the United States and Egypt, to address the Israel-Hamas conflict, progress has stalled. Qatar has also warned both Israel and Hamas that their mediation role is conditional on commitments to serious talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)