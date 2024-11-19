Left Menu

Himachal Bhawan Attachment: A Legal Tug-of-War

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has moved to attach Himachal Bhawan in Delhi to recover Rs 150 crore owed after a favorable arbitration verdict for Seli Hydropower. An appeal is pending, and controversy stirs political tension, with BJP criticizing the Congress government for failing to protect state assets.

Updated: 19-11-2024 17:30 IST
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the attachment of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi to recover Rs 150 crore owed to Seli Hydropower Electrical Company. This follows an arbitration decision favoring the power firm.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel's ruling empowers the company to initiate the auction of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi's Mandi House. The state government is filing an appeal amid sharpening political attacks. BJP blames Congress for financial mismanagement.

Initially related to the 340 MW Seli Hydropower Electric Project, the case has escalated with the court's decision supporting Seli's withdrawal from an unfeasible project and demanding overdue payments. An inquiry seeks to identify officials responsible for the fiscal impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

