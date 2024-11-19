Palakkad By-Poll: A Battle Over Alleged Fake Voters

The Palakkad assembly by-poll has become a hotbed of accusations and counter-accusations among rival parties. CPI(M), Congress, and BJP have been blaming each other for the alleged enrollment of fake voters.

The Election Commission has stated that a list of suspected fraudulent voters has been compiled, and they could face legal action if they attempt to participate in the election. This measure aims to deter potential electoral fraud.

Despite the contentious atmosphere, candidates from each party have been conducting door-to-door campaigns. The by-poll is critical, following the election of previous Congress MLA Shafi Parambil to the Lok Sabha.

