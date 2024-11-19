Land Acquisition Hearing Turns Violent in Vikarabad

A prominent member of the BRS youth wing, B Suresh, surrendered to a local court in Vikarabad, Telangana, on Tuesday amid allegations of orchestrating an attack on district authorities. The altercation took place during a public hearing on land acquisition in the village of Lagacharla earlier this month.

Dramatic scenes unfolded as villagers protested against the acquisition of their land intended for new pharmaceutical companies. What began as a routine public hearing conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation quickly escalated into chaos as protesters, led by Suresh, confronted district Collector Prateek Jain and his team, hurling stones and causing injuries to several officials.

In response to the incident, 26 individuals, including former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, have been arrested. Police confirmed Suresh had been on the run but was forced to surrender after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued, and his passport seized. Investigations are ongoing, with more arrests expected as authorities unravel the conspiracy behind the violent outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)