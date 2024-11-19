Colombia's Fiscal Challenge: Budget Adjustments Loom Large

Colombia is facing substantial fiscal challenges, as an independent committee of experts calls for a budget adjustment of 56 trillion pesos, equivalent to $12.7 billion, to comply with the nation's fiscal rule for the current year.

The report, issued by the Autonomous Fiscal Rule Committee, also suggests that the Andean country may need an additional adjustment of 39 trillion pesos, or $8.8 billion, by the year 2025.

These findings highlight the financial pressures Colombia is under as it seeks to align its fiscal policies with long-term economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)