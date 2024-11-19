Left Menu

Colombia's Fiscal Challenge: Budget Adjustments Loom Large

Colombia must adjust its budget by 56 trillion pesos to meet this year's fiscal rule, according to an independent committee. Further, a 39 trillion peso adjustment may be needed by 2025. The findings by the Autonomous Fiscal Rule Committee reflect significant financial pressures for the Andean nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia is facing substantial fiscal challenges, as an independent committee of experts calls for a budget adjustment of 56 trillion pesos, equivalent to $12.7 billion, to comply with the nation's fiscal rule for the current year.

The report, issued by the Autonomous Fiscal Rule Committee, also suggests that the Andean country may need an additional adjustment of 39 trillion pesos, or $8.8 billion, by the year 2025.

These findings highlight the financial pressures Colombia is under as it seeks to align its fiscal policies with long-term economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

