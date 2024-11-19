Viral Video Leads to Police Personnel Suspension in Rajasthan

Three officers from a highway patrol unit in Rajasthan's Barmer district faced suspension following the circulation of a video where a man appeared to make a reel in the team's jeep. The removal includes a driver, a head constable, and a constable, advancing the case to the police lines, according to an official.

Superintendent of Police, Narendra Meena, initiated an inquiry, aiming to discover how the outsider managed to enter the police vehicle and if any team members facilitated this breach.

The patrol unit claimed mechanical failure forced them to stop for repairs, during which the video was allegedly recorded without their presence, the Superintendent noted.

