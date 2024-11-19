Viral Video Leads to Police Personnel Suspension in Rajasthan
Three police officers from a highway patrol team in Rajasthan’s Barmer district have been suspended after a video surfaced of a man filming a reel in their jeep. An investigation has been initiated to determine the individual’s access and any potential involvement from the police team.
India
- India
Three officers from a highway patrol unit in Rajasthan's Barmer district faced suspension following the circulation of a video where a man appeared to make a reel in the team's jeep. The removal includes a driver, a head constable, and a constable, advancing the case to the police lines, according to an official.
Superintendent of Police, Narendra Meena, initiated an inquiry, aiming to discover how the outsider managed to enter the police vehicle and if any team members facilitated this breach.
The patrol unit claimed mechanical failure forced them to stop for repairs, during which the video was allegedly recorded without their presence, the Superintendent noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
