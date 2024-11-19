Left Menu

Viral Video Leads to Police Personnel Suspension in Rajasthan

Three police officers from a highway patrol team in Rajasthan’s Barmer district have been suspended after a video surfaced of a man filming a reel in their jeep. An investigation has been initiated to determine the individual’s access and any potential involvement from the police team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:41 IST
Viral Video Leads to Police Personnel Suspension in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three officers from a highway patrol unit in Rajasthan's Barmer district faced suspension following the circulation of a video where a man appeared to make a reel in the team's jeep. The removal includes a driver, a head constable, and a constable, advancing the case to the police lines, according to an official.

Superintendent of Police, Narendra Meena, initiated an inquiry, aiming to discover how the outsider managed to enter the police vehicle and if any team members facilitated this breach.

The patrol unit claimed mechanical failure forced them to stop for repairs, during which the video was allegedly recorded without their presence, the Superintendent noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024