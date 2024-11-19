Left Menu

Roadside Confrontation: Clash Between Villagers and Police in Tikamgarh

In Tikamgarh, a roadside blockade led to a confrontation between villagers and police, resulting in a woman officer allegedly slapped and a constable manhandled. The incident, stemming from protests over a road accident death, led to charges against 27 villagers under various offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tikamgarh | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense altercation unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district when police personnel attempted to clear villagers blocking a road. The conflict escalated, allegedly resulting in a woman police officer being slapped.

The incident, described by authorities, also saw a constable manhandled by villagers protesting a man's death in a road accident. Officials have registered a case against 27 individuals, including 20 unidentified villagers, but no arrests have been made yet.

Violence erupted when the officer in charge of the Badagaon police station reportedly confronted a youth for inappropriate behavior, leading to a retaliatory slap captured on video. Charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita include assault and obstructing a public servant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

