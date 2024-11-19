Left Menu

High-Profile Contenders Eye Vacant Information Commissioner Spots

A diverse pool of 161 applicants, including a sitting Delhi High Court judge, aims for eight vacant positions at the Central Information Commission. The list, revealed by an RTI query, includes military officers, journalists, and professors. The President appoints successful candidates from a shortlist examined by a committee chaired by the Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Information Commission has attracted significant interest, with 161 applications received for eight vacant Information Commissioner positions. A diverse range of applicants, from military officers to a sitting Delhi High Court judge, have thrown their hats into the ring.

Among the applicants are Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta of Delhi High Court, several distinguished military officers, journalists, and academics, as revealed by a list from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) following an RTI inquiry.

The process to fill these positions involves a rigorous evaluation by a committee, led by the Prime Minister, which eventually recommends appointments to the President. Information Commissioners hold significant powers in overseeing RTI applications and ensuring government transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

