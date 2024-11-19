Left Menu

Pakistan Vows to Crush Terrorism: PM Sharif's Bold Stance

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlights terrorism as the nation's greatest challenge, committing to eradicate it for peace and progress. Addressing a key meeting, he emphasized national unity against rising attacks, with Army Chief General Munir rallying all citizens in the anti-terror fight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:46 IST
Pakistan Vows to Crush Terrorism: PM Sharif's Bold Stance
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has identified terrorism as the country's foremost challenge, pledging to eliminate the threat for the sake of national peace and development. Sharif's remarks came during a high-level National Action Plan (NAP) gathering attended by leading political and military figures.

Speaking candidly, Sharif highlighted the alarming rise in terror incidents, particularly in border areas, and stressed the necessity of crushing these elements. Army Chief General Asim Munir echoed this sentiment, underscoring the collective responsibility of each citizen in this ongoing battle.

The Prime Minister also criticized former Prime Minister Imran Khan's planned protest march, urging a focus on national progress. Meanwhile, he praised recent economic improvements and international support but called for heightened tax contributions from the elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

