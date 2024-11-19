Left Menu

Repeat Offence: Tahsildar Nabbed Again in Bribery Scandal

In Peddapalli, Telangana, Tahsildar V Ramesh was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 for releasing a seized tractor. This is Ramesh's second bribery charge, the first being in 2016 for accepting a bribe to issue pattadar passbooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana's Peddapalli district, Tahsildar V Ramesh was apprehended on bribery charges. Caught red-handed, Ramesh allegedly demanded and accepted a Rs 12,000 bribe to release an illegally seized tractor, according to ACB sources.

The incident marks the second time Ramesh has been booked on bribery charges. In a previous case, he was caught in 2016 while serving as Tahsildar of Dharmaram mandal, accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe for issuing pattadar passbooks and updating online records for farmers. This earlier case is currently pending trial in the Special Court for ACB cases at Karimnagar.

The recovery of the bribe money from the Anthergaon Tahsil office, coupled with the Revenue Inspector's escape attempt, further underlines the corruption within the department. This ongoing issue highlights the persistent problem of bribery in local governance in the region.

