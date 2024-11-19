Repeat Offence: Tahsildar Nabbed Again in Bribery Scandal

In a significant operation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana's Peddapalli district, Tahsildar V Ramesh was apprehended on bribery charges. Caught red-handed, Ramesh allegedly demanded and accepted a Rs 12,000 bribe to release an illegally seized tractor, according to ACB sources.

The incident marks the second time Ramesh has been booked on bribery charges. In a previous case, he was caught in 2016 while serving as Tahsildar of Dharmaram mandal, accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe for issuing pattadar passbooks and updating online records for farmers. This earlier case is currently pending trial in the Special Court for ACB cases at Karimnagar.

The recovery of the bribe money from the Anthergaon Tahsil office, coupled with the Revenue Inspector's escape attempt, further underlines the corruption within the department. This ongoing issue highlights the persistent problem of bribery in local governance in the region.

