Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Halts Mandarmani Hotel Demolition

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stopped the demolition of 140 hotels at Mandarmani beach, citing lack of prior notice to the state secretariat. The district's directive followed a National Green Tribunal order on Coastal Regulation Zone violations. Banerjee criticized the move, stating no bulldozers are allowed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:20 IST
Mamata Banerjee Halts Mandarmani Hotel Demolition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stepped in on Tuesday to halt the planned demolition of 140 hotels in Mandarmani, Purba Medinipur. According to sources, the chief minister was displeased with the district authorities for not informing the state secretariat before issuing the order.

The district administration's directive came as a response to a National Green Tribunal ruling on hotels encroaching on the Coastal Regulation Zone. However, Banerjee made it clear that no demolition would take place, emphasizing that the use of bulldozers would not be permitted in the state.

This order from the district authorities, aimed at rectifying environmental violations, was scheduled to enforce demolitions by November 11. A copy of the notice warns hotel owners of legal action should they fail to comply. As of now, the directive remains unexecuted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024