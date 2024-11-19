Mamata Banerjee Halts Mandarmani Hotel Demolition

In a significant move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stepped in on Tuesday to halt the planned demolition of 140 hotels in Mandarmani, Purba Medinipur. According to sources, the chief minister was displeased with the district authorities for not informing the state secretariat before issuing the order.

The district administration's directive came as a response to a National Green Tribunal ruling on hotels encroaching on the Coastal Regulation Zone. However, Banerjee made it clear that no demolition would take place, emphasizing that the use of bulldozers would not be permitted in the state.

This order from the district authorities, aimed at rectifying environmental violations, was scheduled to enforce demolitions by November 11. A copy of the notice warns hotel owners of legal action should they fail to comply. As of now, the directive remains unexecuted.

