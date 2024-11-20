MSF Halts Operations in Haiti Amid Rising Threats

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Tuesday the suspension of its operations in Port-au-Prince and the surrounding metropolitan area in Haiti. This decision follows escalating violence and threats directed at its staff by members of the Haitian police.

The international humanitarian organization stressed the seriousness of the situation and emphasized the safety concerns for its personnel in the region.

The suspension is said to be in effect 'until further notice,' indicating the gravity and unpredictability of the current environment impacting their mission in Haiti.

