MSF Halts Operations in Haiti Amid Rising Threats
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has temporarily ceased its operations in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, due to escalating violence and threats from the Haitian police. The organization announced the suspension will remain in place until further notice, emphasizing the risk to its staff's safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 20-11-2024 05:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 05:09 IST
- Country:
- Haiti
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Tuesday the suspension of its operations in Port-au-Prince and the surrounding metropolitan area in Haiti. This decision follows escalating violence and threats directed at its staff by members of the Haitian police.
The international humanitarian organization stressed the seriousness of the situation and emphasized the safety concerns for its personnel in the region.
The suspension is said to be in effect 'until further notice,' indicating the gravity and unpredictability of the current environment impacting their mission in Haiti.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Salman Khan Faces New Threats: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Allegedly Demands Rs 5 Crore
Threats and Demands: Bollywood Star Salman Khan Faces New Summons
Escalating Violence in the West Bank: Rising Tensions
South Korea Sports Ministry Calls for KFA Chief's Suspension Amid Audit Revelations
Election Day Disruption: Russian Hoax Bomb Threats Target US Polling Sites