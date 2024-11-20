Nuclear Tensions Escalate: Kremlin and White House Hotline Stalls

The Kremlin has confirmed that a hotline meant to defuse crises with the White House is currently not in use, as nuclear tensions escalate to levels unseen in decades. On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for Russia's nuclear response, citing perceived threats from conventional attacks.

Ukraine capitalized on the green light from the United States to deploy ATACMS missiles, striking deep into Russian territory. The use of these long-range weapons was approved by the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, marking the 1,000th day of the ongoing war initiated by Russia in February 2022. Moscow views the missile deployment as an escalation tactic by the West.

Amid comparisons to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, diplomatic uncertainty looms as Moscow insists U.S. operational support is necessary for the missiles. Russian officials warn of potential nuclear confrontation and accuse the West of using Ukraine as a pawn to challenge Russia's strategic position.

(With inputs from agencies.)