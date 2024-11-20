Shocking Case of Abuse and Blackmail in Visakhapatnam

In a disturbing case coming out of Visakhapatnam, four men have been apprehended for allegedly gangraping a law student and blackmailing her with compromising videos, according to police sources.

The accused, including the victim's boyfriend, were reported to have recorded the exploitative act to later leverage the footage against the law student. The Visakhapatnam police confirmed the arrests in an official communication.

The grim series of events began in August 2024 when the prime accused, identified as Vamsi, ensnared the victim in a trap, leading to her assault. Following prolonged harassment, the victim attempted suicide in November but was saved by a family member, after which she exposed the crimes leading to law enforcement action.

(With inputs from agencies.)