Shocking Case of Abuse and Blackmail in Visakhapatnam

Four men, including the boyfriend of a law student, were arrested in Visakhapatnam for gangraping and blackmailing the woman with intimate videos. The victim was assaulted after being lured to a friend's room. Following months of harassment, she attempted suicide and subsequently filed a police complaint leading to the arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
In a disturbing case coming out of Visakhapatnam, four men have been apprehended for allegedly gangraping a law student and blackmailing her with compromising videos, according to police sources.

The accused, including the victim's boyfriend, were reported to have recorded the exploitative act to later leverage the footage against the law student. The Visakhapatnam police confirmed the arrests in an official communication.

The grim series of events began in August 2024 when the prime accused, identified as Vamsi, ensnared the victim in a trap, leading to her assault. Following prolonged harassment, the victim attempted suicide in November but was saved by a family member, after which she exposed the crimes leading to law enforcement action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

