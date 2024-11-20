In-Flight Incident: Man Arrested for Harassment on Air India Flight

Police detained a 23-year-old man accused of sexually harassing a female co-passenger during a domestic flight from Delhi to Goa, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The alleged event occurred between 11 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. aboard an Air India flight. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the 28-year-old victim from Janakpuri, New Delhi, claimed her neighbor started engaging in inappropriate conduct after pulling out a blanket mid-flight.

Upon landing, the woman lodged a complaint at Goa International Airport, leading to the arrest of Jitender Jangian from Panipat, Haryana. Police charged him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to sexual harassment and acts meant to insult a woman's modesty.

