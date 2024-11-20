Left Menu

Road Safety Set to Improve with New Traffic Radar Regulations

The government is implementing new rules for mandatory verification and stamping of traffic radar equipment to enhance road safety. The regulations, under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, require microwave Doppler radar devices to be certified, ensuring accuracy in speed and distance measurements crucial for law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The government is poised to introduce mandatory verification and stamping of traffic radar devices, aiming to bolster road safety and enforcement accuracy nationwide.

The Legal Metrology Division of the Consumer Affairs Ministry has finalised draft rules after consulting with key stakeholders such as the Indian Institute of Legal Metrology, Regional Reference Laboratories, device manufacturers, and vehicle certification bodies.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed the careful examination of feedback received during consultations, announcing that the rules would soon be officially notified. Once implemented, the rules will apply to microwave Doppler radar equipment, crucial for traffic law enforcement, ensuring precise speed and distance measurements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

