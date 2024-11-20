Road Safety Set to Improve with New Traffic Radar Regulations

The government is poised to introduce mandatory verification and stamping of traffic radar devices, aiming to bolster road safety and enforcement accuracy nationwide.

The Legal Metrology Division of the Consumer Affairs Ministry has finalised draft rules after consulting with key stakeholders such as the Indian Institute of Legal Metrology, Regional Reference Laboratories, device manufacturers, and vehicle certification bodies.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed the careful examination of feedback received during consultations, announcing that the rules would soon be officially notified. Once implemented, the rules will apply to microwave Doppler radar equipment, crucial for traffic law enforcement, ensuring precise speed and distance measurements.

