Russia has issued a stark warning to NATO members, with foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin announcing repercussions for facilitating missile strikes on Russian territory by Ukraine. This statement was reported by the state-run RIA news agency, reflecting the escalating tensions in the region.

On Tuesday, Ukraine utilized U.S.-made ATACMS missiles to hit targets within Russia. This move was made possible by approval from the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, marking the 1,000th day of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The developments underline a potential turning point in the conflict, raising international concerns over the involvement of external powers in the escalating regional tensions.

