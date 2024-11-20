Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Gaza Faces Destruction Amidst Israeli Incursion

Israeli forces killed at least 15 Palestinians in Gaza, including a rescue worker, as tank incursions and airstrikes intensified. The healthcare system struggles with operational challenges amid fuel and equipment shortages. Despite escalating violence, ceasefire negotiations face deadlock, underscoring the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:40 IST
In a deadly escalation of violence, Israeli forces have killed at least 15 Palestinians, including a rescue worker, in the Gaza Strip, according to local health officials.

The situation in Gaza has deteriorated, with Israeli tanks and airstrikes targeting residential areas, raising fears among residents and adding to the challenges for the healthcare system already crippled by shortages of fuel and medical equipment. Medics reported numerous civilian casualties, including those killed in an airstrike in Jabalia and others due to tank shelling.

Despite the severity of the conflict and the immense loss of life, attempts at mediation by ceasefire facilitators like Qatar have hit an impasse as both sides maintain irreconcilable demands, prolonging the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

