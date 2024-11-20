Escalating Conflict: Gaza Faces Destruction Amidst Israeli Incursion

In a deadly escalation of violence, Israeli forces have killed at least 15 Palestinians, including a rescue worker, in the Gaza Strip, according to local health officials.

The situation in Gaza has deteriorated, with Israeli tanks and airstrikes targeting residential areas, raising fears among residents and adding to the challenges for the healthcare system already crippled by shortages of fuel and medical equipment. Medics reported numerous civilian casualties, including those killed in an airstrike in Jabalia and others due to tank shelling.

Despite the severity of the conflict and the immense loss of life, attempts at mediation by ceasefire facilitators like Qatar have hit an impasse as both sides maintain irreconcilable demands, prolonging the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)