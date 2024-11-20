Malian Singer Rokia Traore's Extradition Battle Amplifies in Belgium

Renowned Malian singer, Rokia Traore, is set to be extradited to Belgium. This comes after Italy's top court dismissed her appeal against the extradition order, according to her legal counsel.

Traore was arrested in June at Rome's airport under a European warrant related to a custody dispute over her daughter. Her lawyer, Maddalena Del Re, highlighted that the extradition contradicts Italian constitutional standards.

The artist's legal troubles began in 2020 when she was detained in France for defying a Belgian court order. Since then, she's been caught in a complex legal battle over her daughter's custody, who resides in Mali.

(With inputs from agencies.)