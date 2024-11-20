Left Menu

Malian Singer Rokia Traore's Extradition Battle Amplifies in Belgium

Rokia Traore, esteemed Malian singer, faces extradition to Belgium following Italy's court decision. Arrested over a child custody dispute, her case raises questions of justice, with her lawyer citing procedural contradictions. Traore, previously arrested under similar circumstances, continues to fight for her rights internationally.

Renowned Malian singer, Rokia Traore, is set to be extradited to Belgium. This comes after Italy's top court dismissed her appeal against the extradition order, according to her legal counsel.

Traore was arrested in June at Rome's airport under a European warrant related to a custody dispute over her daughter. Her lawyer, Maddalena Del Re, highlighted that the extradition contradicts Italian constitutional standards.

The artist's legal troubles began in 2020 when she was detained in France for defying a Belgian court order. Since then, she's been caught in a complex legal battle over her daughter's custody, who resides in Mali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

